Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) CEO Sells $3,524,955.65 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

OXM stock opened at $105.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 70.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OXM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.