Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

PLMR opened at $81.47 on Monday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,509 shares of company stock worth $2,950,557. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

