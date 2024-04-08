Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PK opened at $17.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 217.39%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.