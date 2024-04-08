Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Park-Ohio worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $91,990. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

