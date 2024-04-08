Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $153.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

