Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

