Park Place Capital Corp Grows Holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.80 million. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,999,642 shares of company stock valued at $488,320,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

