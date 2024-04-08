Park Place Capital Corp Sells 1,077 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,081,737 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $123.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.