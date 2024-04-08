Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perficient by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

