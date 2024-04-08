Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $191.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s previous close.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

PSX opened at $170.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

