Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $440.47 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

