Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:DISV opened at $27.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

