Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 483.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

