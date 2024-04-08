Phillips Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.