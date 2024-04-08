Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,639.4% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 188,823 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $43.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

