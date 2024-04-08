Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 898,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DIHP opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

