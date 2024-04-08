Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $476.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.58 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.88 and its 200 day moving average is $429.65. The stock has a market cap of $444.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

