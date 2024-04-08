Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 36,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 638.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB opened at $91.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

