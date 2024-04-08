Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $512,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,930.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 115.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

