Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

