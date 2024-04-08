Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $113,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,834,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $61.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.48 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

