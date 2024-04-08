Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $113,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

