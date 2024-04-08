Phillips Financial Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock opened at $507.35 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $506.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

