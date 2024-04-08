Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFV opened at $54.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

