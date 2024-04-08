Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 214.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after buying an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 252,860 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS opened at $24.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $758.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

