Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.