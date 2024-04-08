Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 760,039.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,272 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 243,766 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,224,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,264,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 141,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

