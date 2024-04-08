Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.