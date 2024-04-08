Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 4,510 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 708,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,307 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 786.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

