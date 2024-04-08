Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

