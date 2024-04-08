Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after acquiring an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,300,000 after acquiring an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

