Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

