Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $53.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

