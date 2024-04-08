Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 3,894 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in NU by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NU by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 202,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Up 1.6 %

NU stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NU Company Profile



Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.



