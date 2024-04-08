Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $12.31 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.86.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

