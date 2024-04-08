Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Grows Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $129.43. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

