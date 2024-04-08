Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,950. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $125.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

