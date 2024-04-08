Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $419,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $293,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sirius XM

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.