Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $948.02 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $898.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.39.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.