Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $219,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 931 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $297.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,248 shares of company stock worth $100,820,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

