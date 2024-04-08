Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Invests $380,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,263,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vistra by 32,652.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $75.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

