Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,392 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 352,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

