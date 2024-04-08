Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $433,269.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,468.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

