Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 1,895 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 46,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.41, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

