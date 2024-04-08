Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,918 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $80.10 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

