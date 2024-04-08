Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

