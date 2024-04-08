Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $19.30 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

