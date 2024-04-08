PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

