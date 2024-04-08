Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.89 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

