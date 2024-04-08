Private Trust Co. NA Has $251,000 Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 85.0% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 282,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVUV opened at $91.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.